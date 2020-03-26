5 biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (March 25, 2020)

Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho met in a "magical" confrontation this week!

Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevara put on an exhilarating match in front of an empty arena

From Brodie Lee taking shots at Vince McMahon, to Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho's unique encounter at the end of the show, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

Last night's Dynamite may not have reached the level of AEW's first empty arena show, but it still did a good job in pushing storylines forward instead of pushing back on live content.

Due to some new restrictions, AEW may have scrapped the presence of ringside talent, despite the idea's success, as seen previously.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (March 25, 2020).

#5: Cody got an ominous message from Jake Roberts after facing Jimmy Havoc in a singles match

Last night's episode kicked off with Cody facing Jimmy Havoc in singles action.

Excalibur and Jim Ross weren't on commentary duty this week. Instead, Cody and Kenny Omega filled in for them, alongside the other regular member of the broadcast team,Tony Schiavone.

Cody and Jimmy Havoc's bout was centred around a clash of two different styles. Havoc is the hardcore maniac, while Cody's mat-based techniques helped him in picking up the victory against Havoc this week.

JR's absence was felt on commentary throughout the show, but especially for the duration of this match. Without JR and a group of heel wrestlers in the crowd, it was hard to capture the same level of excitement on last night's show as compared to previous week's episode.

After the bout, Jake "The Snake" Roberts had a message for Cody Rhodes on the big TitanTron.

The legend cut an ominous promo about how Lance Archer can't wait to destroy someone in an AEW ring. He also claimed that AEW executives saw what Archer did in Japan, and that they were afraid to bring him in as a result. But the time to wait is over. Archer wants to face Cody, now more than ever.

Cody said that Lance Archer will debut, in the ring, next week.

