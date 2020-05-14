Brodie Lee escaped Jon Moxley's wrath after the main event

From Chris Jericho's Inner Circle destroying Matt Hardy's drone to Cody and Lance Archer's wild brawl at the beginning of the show, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The brilliance of previous week's episode was hard to follow, but last night's AEW show felt relatively smaller in magnitude as we embark on the Road to Double or Nothing. With that being said, there were a few notable moments, especially when it comes to announcements for future shows or the upcoming Pay-Per-View itself.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (May 13, 2020).

#5: Mike Tyson will make a guest appearance at AEW Double or Nothing

Iron @MikeTyson will be at Double or Nothing to present the #TNTChampionship to the winner of the finals between @CodyRhodes & @LanceHoyt.



Order Double or Nothing on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/J5sIrcvUXQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 14, 2020

During the course of last night's episode, the AEW commentary team (Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur) announced that "Iron" Mike Tyson will be presenting the TNT Championship at Double or Nothing, where Cody and Lance Archer are scheduled to wrestle for that title as well.

This is a huge deal for diehard fans of this industry, who are well aware of how Mike Tyson helped WWE take a step further in the Monday Night Wars against WCW back in the day.

We also know that Tyson can get physically involved whenever he wants to, and if you've been recently following his social media, it looks like the 53-year old Professional boxer might be returning to fight soon.

NXT and AEW have a competition of their own right now, and it is a huge deal for Tony Khan and his crew to reel in such a huge name for their upcoming Pay-Per-View.

Advertisement