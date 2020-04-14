5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (April 13, 2020)

Seth Rollins was revealed as Drew McIntyre's next WWE Title challenger!

Zelina Vega's heel faction dominated Monday Night RAW

From Seth Rollins stomping Drew McIntyre at the end of the episode to Zelina Vega's heel faction stealing the show, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured several contrasting moments.

As WWE switched back to live content, viewers witnessed an action-packed episode from the Red brand this week. However, the action-heavy show did lead to monotony in front of an empty audience.

WWE episodes usually show a dip in interest after their yearly WrestleMania event. But with a global pandemic at hand in 2020, the company might have to pull something extraordinary to keep the viewers hooked during this period.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (April 13, 2020).

#5: Shayna Baszler "injured" Sarah Logan to look like the most dominant female athlete in WWE right now

The first set of qualifying matches for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match took place on RAW this week.

Shayna Baszler faced Sarah Logan in a very one-sided contest.

Baszler is one of the top favorites to win the MITB briefcase this year. It looks like Shayna is out for revenge after Becky Lynch pulled off a victory against her at this year's WrestleMania Pay-Per-View.

The Queen of Spades beat Logan relentlessly and stomped on her arm in a vicious way. Logan couldn't continue, and this led to the ref calling off the match. The announcer botched by declaring Sarah Logan as the winner of the bout, but the commentary team was quick to rectify that Shayna Baszler was the one who emerged as the victor here.

Ignoring the announcer's botch in this case, the main purpose of this match was to make Shayna look like the most dangerous woman on the roster. That objective was certainly accomplished last night.

