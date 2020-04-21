5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (April 20, 2020)

Drew McIntyre proved that he is the top dog of Monday Night RAW!

From Drew McIntyre overpowering Zelina Vega's crew to Bobby Lashley flipping some tires with Lana by his side, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured several contrasting moments.

The Red brand has fallen prey to developing a usual sense of monotony after their yearly WrestleMania event. SmackDown has fared better, thanks to some out-of-the-box creative ideas to keep their viewers hooked on Fridays.

It seems that despite the quantity of content featured on this week's episode, almost nothing important happened during last night's show.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (April 20, 2020).

#5: Lana was awestruck when Bobby Lashley flipped some tires

A feat of strength that can only be described as ALL MIGHTY! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/QCv88lZB7L — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 21, 2020

Bobby Lashley has been misused in WWE for a long time now.

We know that putting Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar in the same ring can be WWE's big-money idea, and even though no one expects that to happen in front of an empty arena, the company hasn't been receptive to that idea months before the pandemic occurred.

For some reason, Bobby Lashley just flipped some tires on RAW this week.

Lashley and Lana's onscreen relationship was gearing towards a breakup, judging by previous episodes. However, all of that tension was put aside for a bland series of short segments where Lana became awestruck at the sight of Lashley showcasing his strength by flipping tires.

There was nothing more to add to this one-dimensional segment.

It seems like nobody benefited from the Rusev-Lana-Lashley love triangle storyline after all. Rusev got released, and his real-life spouse is stuck with Lashley's character, whose creative trajectory seems to be heading nowhere.

But as it can be said for many things in WWE, it is never too late to turn things around for the better.