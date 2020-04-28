Buddy Murphy reunited with Seth Rollins at the end of the show!

From Jinder Mahal's in-ring return to a romance angle being teased between Angel Garza and Charly Caruso, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured several contrasting moments.

There are many plot points to talk about from this particular episode, which is good since RAW is notorious for putting up 3-hour episodes with filler content from start-to-finish. But the lack of interesting content is felt throughout the show every week.

SmackDown stays relevant by putting entertaining twists to their weekly content, even if that is good or bad. Despite new developments, RAW seems to have entered a period of stasis since WrestleMania 36 concluded.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (April 27, 2020).

#5: Liv Morgan may have moved past The Riott Squad drama after all

Liv Morgan is easily the most successful member of the Riott Squad ever since the faction broke up.

Last week, Morgan and Ruby Riott fought in a singles match, and Liv proved herself as the better competitor after defeating her former leader.

That could have been the moment where Liv Morgan finally broke free from her past. But Monday Night RAW is the show of rematches, and for some reason, Morgan faced Riott again this week.

This time around, they really emphasized Morgan's dominance over Ruby Riott. After Riott's second consecutive loss, it doesn't look like there is anything further to add to this story.

After the match, Liv was asked about her future in WWE.

While she is still on the path of figuring out her own identity, it looks like Liv Morgan will only be moving towards better things in her career. Sure, Morgan may not be ready to lead an entire division as its top Champion, but at least she can move forward from the Riott Squad drama that was holding her back so far.