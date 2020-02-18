5 biggest news stories from WWE RAW (February 17, 2020)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Randy Orton will go down as one of the most vicious heels in WWE history!

From Randy Orton's vicious attack against an injured Matt Hardy to AJ Styles hinting at a WrestleMania match against a WWE legend, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured several contrasting moments.

The episode felt repetitive and dull throughout various points of the night. RAW had been consistently delivering entertaining episodes in recent memory, but that streak came to an end with a filler episode from the Red brand this week.

There were some good bits to talk about after it was over, but in your opinion, what would you have done to improve the quality of this week's RAW?

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (February 17, 2020).

#5: Becky Lynch will be rooting for Shayna Baszler to win the Elimination Chamber Match

Last night, a Women's Elimination Chamber match was announced for this year's Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View to determine the number one contender against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Natalya, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Shayna Baszler were scheduled as the participants, and with that in mind, Becky Lynch marched out to the arena with a bag of money to make a statement against Baszler after last week's vicious series of events.

The RAW Women's Champion made it clear that the money was a payment for the fines she would have to pay for inflicting pain on Baszler next time.

Shayna Baszler appeared on the TitanTron to state that she is destined to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match this year. That alone almost confirms that Baszler is the clear favorite to win at Elimination Chamber.

Advertisement

This feud also seems to be the most convenient direction for Becky Lynch's title reign, which explains why everything seems to point towards this ultimate showdown at WrestleMania 36 eventually.

1 / 5 NEXT