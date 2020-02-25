5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (February 24, 2020)

Paul Heyman proposed a highly unlikely scenario where Ricochet defeats Brock Lesnar!

From a twisted main event match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to a brawl between Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured several contrasting moments.

The episode was quite average over the course of three hours. Some segments and storylines yielded a good crowd reaction, but it is the relative safeness in terms of booking on RAW - as compared to SmackDown - that makes the show less engaging during several instances.

A weekly show always needs to buildup on new conflicts and ideas, and even if those ideas are good or bad, people will watch if something different than usual occurs on the episode.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (February 24, 2020).

#5: Aleister Black targeted AJ Styles after defeating Erick Rowan

Before an Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan rematch could take place inside the ring, Black was assaulted by The O.C. in a 3-on-1 attack backstage.

As Black limped to the ring a few moments later, it seemed as if Rowan would pick up the victory this time around.

After a hard-fought battle, Aleister Black dropped Erick Rowan with a double dose of his signature "Black Mass" maneuver,

Upon exiting the stage, Black challenged AJ Styles to a match next week.

This is a great opportunity for Aleister Black to showcase his perfected skills when it comes to a TV-Style of wrestling, that too, in front of one of the greatest in-ring workers of all time.

With rumors circulating that Styles is set to face The Undertaker at this year's WrestleMania, it would be curious to see whether Aleister Black would come out on top of this feud or not.

