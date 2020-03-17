5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (March 16, 2020)

The Undertaker possibly changed his gimmick after 16 years!

Legends like Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin also made appearances during the episode

From AJ Styles and The Undertaker's wild contract signing to Stone Cold Steve Austin and Becky Lynch celebrating Austin 3:16 Day at the end of the episode, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured several contrasting moments.

The buildup to WrestleMania 36 will go down as one of the most peculiar and unprecedented moments in WWE history. This year's WrestleMania event will emanate live from WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida.

Indeed, the show must go on in the world of Wrestling Entertainment, and WWE chose to embrace this ideology during the most-awaited period of time for any WWE fan living on this planet.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (March 16, 2020).

#5: Asuka fully embraced her over-the-top personality on commentary this week

Asuka's character has clearly diverged from her strongest traits back when she was an undefeated Superstar in this company.

Now, Asuka has amplified her weird and idiosyncratic traits to the maximum. Initially, this transition came off as cringe-worthy for most fans, and it is still a hit-and-miss gimmick today.

But Asuka's odd personality added more to an even peculiar episode of RAW this week. In front of an empty crowd, Asuka filled the silence during Rey Mysterio and Andrade's re-match.

Sure, Asuka's guest commentary appearance during Mysterio and Andrade's bout doesn't make a whole lot of sense from a storyline point-of-view. But in terms of pure speculation, filling the silence with over-the-top noise does help in masking the fact that you can hear Superstars calling their spots in an empty Performance Center.

Rey Mysterio won the match after he delivered a 619-combo, and the United States Champion's loss only made Andrade look weak since he returned from a recent wellness policy violation.

On the other hand, Asuka's slapstick routine worked well in the sense that it left everyone else stupefied at the commentary desk this week.

