5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (March 2, 2020)

Randy Orton attacked Beth Pheonix in an amazing segment to end the show!

From Drew McIntyre dominating Brock Lesnar in a one-sided brawl to Randy Orton and Beth Pheonix's confrontation at the end of the episode, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured several contrasting moments.

This particular episode was one of those cases where the entire show ended up being greater than the sum of its parts. Despite its weak moments, the greater aspects of the episode made it a turning point for the Red brand on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

What were your thoughts on this episode in general? Let us know in the comments section below.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (March 2, 2020).

#5: Street Profits became the new RAW Tag Team Champions with a little help from Kevin Owens

The Brooklyn crowd were hyped for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford's arrival.

Street Profits were set to take on Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy with the RAW Tag Team Titles on the line.

The Authors of Pain were lurking nearby, but their shenanigans ultimately resulted in the referee throwing them out of the match. Ultimately, The Monday Night Messiah's goons cost him the match as Kevin Owens slipped inside the ring and executed a Stunner when the referee wasn't looking.

Montez Ford went up to the top and hit a Frog Splash for a successful three-count.

Ford & Dawkins are straight-up entertainers, and their charisma was perfectly showcased in front of the Brooklyn crowd for everyone to see.

Afterward, a rematch between both teams was made official for the Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View, thanks to The Monday Night Messiah's demands.

Putting the RAW Tag Team Titles on Street Profits was a good decision in the end, and let's hope that the champions keep on entertaining us during their reign as well.

