5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (March 23, 2020)

AJ Styles further exposed The Undertaker and challenged him to a "Boneyard Match" at WrestleMania 36!

Randy Orton accepted to face Edge in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a "Boneyard Match" at WrestleMania 36!

From Randy Orton accepting Edge's WrestleMania challenge to AJ Styles exposing The Undertaker again last night, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured several contrasting moments.

The Red brand put on a pretty straightforward show this week. WrestleMania 36 is just around the corner, and the last thing WWE wants is to become a mundane version of themselves at this stage.

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite proved that empty arena shows can be just as fun as normal Pro-Wrestling episodes, and even though WWE started their cycle of Performance Centre shows to a promising start, one can't help but feel that the episodes have been dipping in quality since then.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (March 23, 2020).

#5: Becky Lynch attacked Shayna Baszler in the middle of an in-ring interview

Charly Caruso hosted an in-ring interview with Shayna Baszler during last night's episode of RAW.

Baszler's intensity was fully captured during this segment, thanks to a dark setting that surrounded the ring while Caruso interviewed The Queen of Spades.

Shayna only spoke when she needed too, and Caruso did a great job in making her interviewee look like an intimidating figure. Baszler likes to destroy people. She made it clear that winning the RAW Women's Championship will destroy Becky Lynch, and that is why Baszler cares more about hurting Lynch than the prestige of the title itself.

In the darkness, Lynch attacked her WrestleMania opponent with a Steel Chair from behind.

After a few more chair shots, Lynch walked away confidently, leaving The Queen of Spades vulnerable in the ring.

Leaving the theatrics aside, Lynch isn't a character who attacks her opponents from behind. But with Baszler's dominance in the equation, it made sense why the defiant champion has been wary of her rival so far.

