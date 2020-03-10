5 biggest news stories from WWE RAW (March 9, 2020)

A returning Edge got some revenge against Randy Orton!

From AJ Styles "exposing" The Undertaker to Edge getting his hands on Randy Orton, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured several contrasting moments.

WWE finally shifted focus to solely building WrestleMania 36 as the next big event. After Elimination Chamber 2020, the fallout episode from the Red brand featured some huge stars, while Seth Rollins and his faction members served as the backdrop for last night's proceedings as well.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (March 9, 2020).

#5: Rhea Ripley stepped up to Charlotte Flair on The Queen's show

The NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was featured in a video of her visiting the site of this year's WrestleMania event.

Charlotte Flair would show up to the ring after that, and The Queen talked about the frequent comparisons made between herself and the Australian NXT Superstar.

Brand supremacy has managed to exist even after Survivor Series, but this is not just about RAW vs. NXT at the Grandest Stage of Them All. In The Queen's book, this is about Charlotte Flair dethroning the biggest NXT Women's Superstar at the moment.

Flair referred to her opponent as the latest temporary sensation, but the NXT Women's Champion came out to prove her wrong.

Just when Flair reminded her that this wasn't NXT anymore, Rhea Ripley responded with a big punch that dropped her opponent in the ring.

This was a simple confrontation that didn't transition into a huge brawl just for the sake of it. The segment was about Rhea Ripley stepping up to Charlotte Flair as her equal, and while it wasn't too flashy, this particular feud is yet to reach its full potential.

