5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (May 4, 2020)

AJ Styles returned from the dead last night

From Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins facing-off after the main event to AJ Styles earning a spot for this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured several contrasting moments.

Out of all available options, RAW needs a quick dose of entertainment to stay relevant in times like these. People are desperately searching for entertainment media out of sheer boredom right now. However, three hours of wrestling content without any gripping storylines don't necessarily encourage people to watch WWE RAW.

That being said, last night's episode wasn't bad by any means. But viewership will keep decreasing if the show doesn't include some out-of-the-box ideas to stand out.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (May 4, 2020).

#5: Edge and Randy Orton will return to RAW next week

Relying on part-timers has never been a long-term strategy for WWE. However, Edge and Randy Orton's WWE return will certainly spice things up after the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The last time we saw both men, Edge and Randy Orton were battling in an exhausting Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36.

It is no secret that these Superstars mastered the art of promos during the buildup to their WrestleMania match, and even though the bout itself received mixed reactions, Edge and Randy Orton may redeem themselves in a better WWE rematch in the future.

After the Showcase of Immortals, Monday Night RAW saw a noticeable dip in star power. With AJ Styles' return, as well as Edge and Randy Orton coming back next week, RAW should be a more newsworthy show to watch.

It is good to see that a young crop of WWE Superstars have received sufficient TV time since RAW relocated to the Performance Center. But at the end of the day, entertainment and star-power in WWE sell more than a tag team match with lesser stakes involved.