5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (April 17, 2020)

Dolph Ziggler tried to win Mandy Rose back in a failed attempt!

Sheamus teased a feud with Jeff Hardy during the episode

From Braun Strowman receiving Bray Wyatt's "gift" to Sheamus teasing a feud with Jeff Hardy, this week's edition of SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

After a series of average and underwhelming episodes from WWE's main roster shows, the Blue brand kicked it up a notch and delivered a great show during a time where WWE is trending for all the wrong reasons.

The fans witnessed major plot points to several storylines this week, and as a whole, last night's show was entertaining from start-to-finish.

Which show did you like better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (April 17, 2020).

#5: Braun Strowman relived his dark past after receiving a "gift" from Bray Wyatt

Now that Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are no longer a part of the WWE brand, The Wyatt Family's past came back to haunt the two remaining members of the cult - Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men appeared on "A Moment of Bliss" and Team "Little Big" (Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman) reunited for a while. As the conversation went on, Strowman noticed a gift lying near the corner of the ring.

Having assumed that the gift was a sweet surprise from Bliss, Strowman unpacked it only to realize that it was Bray Wyatt who sent him a reminder from a haunted past.

The Black Sheep mask reminded Strowman of his allegiance with Wyatt, and the prop itself is nothing but a small part of a complex history between the two men.

This great segment went on to show how Bray Wyatt's battles are more concerned with the psychological realm on a platform where physical battles matter the most.

