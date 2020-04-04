5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (April 3, 2020)

John Cena encountered Bray Wyatt's split-personalities at the same time!

Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler were revealed to have conspired against Otis and Mandy Rose all along

From Sonya Deville betraying Mandy Rose to John Cena and Bray Wyatt's cinematic confrontation at the end of the episode, this week's edition of SmackDown featured several contrasting moments.

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania 36 did a great job in building towards two particular matchups: Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler and John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match).

Given the circumstances, WWE did a fairly decent job with their go-home SmackDown episode for the most part. Are you excited for this year's unique WrestleMania event?

Whatever the end result may be, the fans have little to no idea what to expect during WrestleMania weekend this year.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (April 3, 2020).

#5: Braun Strowman will face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36

After Roman Reigns pulled out from his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg, fans kept buzzing as to who would take The Big Dog's spot at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Braun Strowman had to be one of the most rumored names to replace Roman Reigns, and that rumor came true on last night's SmackDown, where it was confirmed that The Monster Among Men will take on Goldberg with the Universal Title at stake.

While Reigns vs. Goldberg was primed for the main event spot, the same cannot be said for a match with absolutely no buildup heading into WrestleMania 36.

We all know that The Big Dog's Universal Title victory is the final ending to his storyline with Goldberg, so it seems very unlikely that Strowman is going to pull off a miraculous victory under these circumstances.

Still, a battle between these two men should be a short and entertaining trip on a Pay-Per-View filled with matches like Edge vs. Randy Orton and The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles.

