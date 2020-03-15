5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (March 13, 2020)

John Cena and Bray Wyatt confronted each other in front of an empty audience!

From Triple H's constant jokes on commentary to Bray Wyatt and John Cena's unique confrontation at the end of the episode, this week's edition of SmackDown featured several contrasting moments.

First of all, WWE performers and other personnel who made last night's episode of SmackDown deserve commendation for entertaining fans during times like these.

A live edition of SmackDown from an empty Performance Center was certainly a unique experience for fans and critics alike. Of course, WWE aired live under these circumstances because of the Coronavirus outbreak, and despite that, they managed to deliver a show that will be remembered for its peculiarity in the future.

#5: Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak formed an alliance against the threat of Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan's paths crossed on SmackDown this week.

A few months ago, Zayn had offered Bryan an alliance of sorts. But in typical babyface fashion, Bryan never agreed to join forces with the current Intercontinental Champion.

Now, Zayn's title victory became possible with the help of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, whereas Bryan has been in a program with Drew Gulak on the Blue brand.

As Bryan wanted to seek insight from his Elimination Chamber opponent after their old-school battle at the Pay-Per-View, the YES Man's backstage confrontation with Zayn and his goons led to an impromptu match against Cesaro later on the show.

We all know that Cesaro and Bryan could have put an absolute banger in front of a live audience, and with that key element missing from last night's episode, the bout relatively suffered quite a bit as a result.

Daniel Bryan may have defeated Cesaro for now, but his alliance with Drew Gulak might be an interesting thread to explore in the upcoming weeks.

