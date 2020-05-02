Otis and Mandy's storyline developed further this week

From Otis qualifying for this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to Bray Wyatt revealing his vendetta against Braun Strowman, this week's edition of SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

As a show, SmackDown has been way more consistent with its quality than Monday Night RAW. The Blue brand's characters feel more integrated with the viewer's interests, and as a result, SmackDown is an easier show to watch in times like these.

Last night's show wasn't a perfect episode by any means, however, it was still fun to watch as compared to the three hours of WWE Programming on Mondays.

Which show did you like better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (May 1, 2020).

#5: Both Men's and Women's MITB Ladder Matches will occur simultaneously!

I heard the idea floated around of the MITB match happening throughout the PPV, with commentary checking in on things between PC matches.



If that's the case, I think that's a really fun way to play it now that it's confirmed to be a giant free-for-all. https://t.co/nTFQbv1OfM — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 2, 2020

The biggest announcement from last night's SmackDown was made just before the main event, where Corey Graves and Michael Cole revealed that both of this year's Corporate Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will occur at the same time.

After watching SmackDown, fans were naturally divided over this whole idea, even though it has the potential to be creatively successful as seen previously during the Boneyard and The Firefly Fun House Matches at WrestleMania 36.

For what it's worth, the premise of having both men and women battling it out at the same time is more creative than confusing. WWE Headquarters is a huge establishment, and there is enough space for both matches to occur without any unnecessary distractions.

Even if that is not the case, we could witness some interesting encounters between both genders. The new development seems way better than having two separate bouts of this kind on the same night.