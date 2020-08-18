From an appearance by Shawn Michaels to Mickie James making an in-ring return, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

It's been debated whether or not WWE has been following the same episodic format since the 90s, but recent episodes have felt like a breath of fresh air. Despite some faults, last night's show was engaging from start-to-finish, and that can be attributed to the writers, who have been experimenting with the format a bit.

What I can definitely say is that WWE SummerSlam is shaping up to be one of the most unique events of 2020.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (August 17, 2020).

#5: RETRIBUTION's actions led to a confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins

Last night's WWE RAW started off on an unusual note. You could tell that RETRIBUTION had to do something with the glitchy opening and other production issues during Drew McIntyre's promo.

We later witnessed some footage of RETRIBUTION taking over the production truck, which would be the first and last time they would be seen during this week's edition of RAW.

Compared to the previous episode of SmackDown, RETRIBUTION's actions on RAW didn't feel as big in magnitude. From a production standpoint, it was pretty engaging, but there was more depth to their attacks on the Blue brand.

Still, we got Monday Night RAW's own version of a roster meeting, where Drew McIntyre wanted all Superstars to team up against RETRIBUTION. Just like King Corbin wanted to take charge on the Blue brand, Seth Rollins crashed RAW's roster meeting to do the same.

While we didn't get a brawl or a match, it was interesting and unexpected to see Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre crossing paths days before their important bouts take place at SummerSlam.