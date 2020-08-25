From Dominik teaming up with Rey Mysterio in the main event to Keith Lee's much-awaited RAW debut, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

As a whole, some moments failed to click during this particular episode, as WWE had to rush plot developments several days before their upcoming Payback event. Fans did get to witness the interesting aftermath from SummerSlam and it was a fine start for the first edition of RAW from WWE ThunderDome.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (August 24, 2020).

#5: Aleister Black returned and turned heel on the Kevin Owens Show

Aleister Black was touted to be one of the best characters in WWE when he made a mark on NXT. Since arriving on the main roster, Black has been through several ups and downs.

Recently, Black was reduced to playing second fiddle on the main roster to the top babyfaces in Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio's feud. Black was removed from WWE TV when Murphy shoved his head into the corner of the ring steps a month ago.

On this week's WWE RAW, Aleister Black returned and appeared with a grim look on his face during the KO Show. Kevin Owens tried to reiterate what Seth Rollins does to everyone and that both Owens and Black should be on the same page.

However, Black attacked Owens with a spinning elbow and a Black Mass to establish a solid heel turn.

Black is not the first person to receive an eye injury thanks to the consequences of Seth Rollins being on RAW. But the black eye patch certainly gives him a distinct look. It will be interesting to see where he goes from this point onwards.