5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (July 27, 2020)

From Murphy blinding a WWE Superstar to the Extreme Rules main event we all deserved, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

Objectively speaking, Monday Night RAW has been better than SmackDown in the past few weeks, even though my twisted sense of entertainment makes me a prime target audience for the Blue brand's content. This week's episode of RAW was another good example of booking decisions done right.

The decline in TV viewership may not reflect well in the eyes of fans who don't watch WWE regularly, but I assure you that in terms of content, this period isn't as bad as some of the lowest points in WWE history.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (July 27, 2020).

#5: Andrade & Angel Garza became the #1 contenders to face The Street Profits at SummerSlam

Heading into SummerSlam, The Street Profits really needed credible opponents for WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

During the Viking Profits skits a few weeks ago, Monday Night RAW's Tag Team Division wasn't the best part about WWE, but things are shaping up to be quite promising in the near future.

This week, Andrade & Angel Garza faced The Viking Raiders and the team of Cedric Alexander & Ricochet in a Triple Threat Tag Team Contest, which saw Andrade & Garza emerge as the #1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

This outcome made sense because the champions needed a credible heel team as opponents, more than anything else.

Zelina Vega's arc with Andrade & Angel Garza, as well as Garza's charming heel act ensured that this team continues to be one of the best aspects of the RAW Tag Team Divison.