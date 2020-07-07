5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (July 6, 2020)

Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre's bittersweet farewell was the highlight of this week's WWE RAW.

What did you think about WWE's new U.S. Title design?

WWE fans witnessed a farewell appearance from Heath Slater

From Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre's emotional confrontation to MVP revealing the new United States Championship design, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

This episode was particularly successful when it came to character interactions and new plot points. One might say that viewership numbers keep decreasing nowadays, but under Bruce Prichard's creative direction, RAW feels like a show that is filled with small, but effective moments from start-to-finish.

Yes, it wasn't a perfect three-hour extravaganza, but this edition of RAW did more good than bad.

Let us know what you thought about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (July 6, 2020).

#5: MVP revealed the new U.S. Title design and made himself a self-proclaimed champion

That's a beauty. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸@The305MVP has unveiled a NEW #USTitle on #WWERaw, claiming that he IS the new champion after defeating @WWEApollo last week! pic.twitter.com/GzyOzS9vUQ — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

After defeating Apollo Crews on last week's WWE RAW with some help from Bobby Lashley, MVP was present to reveal the new design for the aforementioned title.

I have to say that this design is incredible and as good as the previous one, if not better. WWE gets a lot of flak for their toy-like title designs nowadays, but the U.S. Title remained an exception in this case.

Later, MVP and Lashley also defeated the unit of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet in tag-team competition. MVP made an offer to take Alexander under his wing in a backstage segment, but the latter wasn't too sure about it.

MVP and Lashley's pairing continues to be one of the best aspects of RAW, and it looks like MVP will be the one taking on Apollo Crews to become an actual U.S. Champion. We know why Lashley wasn't picked to be the challenger here. As I explained last week, The All-Mighty is just too powerful for a WWE Superstar like Apollo Crews at this point in time.

The fans asked for a dominant version of Lashley, and WWE has surely accomplished that for the time being. But with the WWE title feud being occupied at the moment, Lashley seems too strong to be hanging around Superstars battling for the United States Championship.

