WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Dream match at WrestleMania, Alexa Bliss controls The Fiend? (March 22, 2021)

From a new stipulation in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania to a demonic summoning, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The fallout episode of RAW after Fastlane included some big developments for the WrestleMania pay-per-view. While the show wasn't perfect by any means, it was certainly entertaining in parts. Let's hope that the next two weeks can add more significance to a few WrestleMania storylines that haven't yet properly connected with WWE fans.

Let us know your thoughts about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (March 22, 2021).

#5 Bad Bunny will make his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 37

During this week's WWE RAW, The Miz fully transitioned away from the WWE Championship scenario and built on his feud with the popular rapper — Bad Bunny.

Next week, there will be a premiere of The Miz and John Morrison's music video for "Hey Hey, Hop Hop" — a diss track that promises to end Bunny's successful rapping career. The A-Lister laid out a WrestleMania challenge to the rapper before his singles contest against Jeff Hardy.

Hardy has been on a losing streak since February 8, and things did not change for the veteran during this week's show. Prior to his latest match, Hardy challenged The Miz's credibility to win the bout without any shenanigans. Unexpectedly, The A-Lister requested Morrison to go backstage so that he could prove a point to The Charismatic Enigma.

With no help from Morrison, The Miz was able to defeat Jeff Hardy during this week's WWE RAW. As good as this development was for The A-Lister, it doesn't seem like WWE has any concrete plans for Hardy during this year's WrestleMania season.

After the match, Bad Bunny hit The Miz with a guitar and accepted his challenge for The Show of Shows.

WHAT THE?!@sanbenito just got payback on @mikethemiz in the form of a guitar shot on #WWERaw! 😲 pic.twitter.com/zUvsCObmev — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021

Damian Priest and John Morrison will likely play some key roles during this WrestleMania match as well.

With the inclusion of foreign objects in The Miz and Bad Bunny's feud, is it possible that a no disqualification stipulation could be announced soon?

