WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Intense promo from Edge, Sonya Deville's major storyline revealed? (April 9, 2021)

From a tale of three distinct promos to the 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

Night One of WrestleMania 37 is only a few hours away. The go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania was neither groundbreaking nor a bad two-hour program. For the most part, this week's show was dominated by promos. Like the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE scaled back on the newsworthy aspect of SmackDown just before their biggest pay-per-view of the year, for some reason.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (April 9, 2021).

#5 Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Roman Reigns cut their final promos before WWE WrestleMania 37

Ahead of Sunday's triple threat WWE Universal Championship match, Daniel Bryan kicked off this week's SmackDown with a heartfelt promo.

Bryan highlighted how for most of his career, he was accustomed to being told "no." This particular word impacted his status in WWE for a long time. However, his parents and mentors advised him to ignore the pessimistic feedback and turn that "no" into "yes."

At WrestleMania, Bryan promised that fans would see the best version of him in WWE.

Meanwhile, Edge cut an intense promo, where it became apparent that he was a man obsessed with his goals. However, his fixation over becoming the Universal Champion has now pushed him over the edge, no pun intended.

Edge's lengthy tirade on SmackDown might have been one of the best promos of his career, as the legend presented himself as a deranged yet sympathetic figure at the same time.

Finally, Roman Reigns ended this week's episode with a promo that highlighted how integral he is to WWE in 2021. The Tribal Chief believes the entire company revolves around him, and everything he is part of has a purpose.

Roman Reigns credits himself as the man who saves careers, but at WrestleMania, he won’t make Edge or Daniel Bryan’s dreams come true.

While the three men did not brawl during this week's WWE SmackDown, their separate promos added more significance to the Universal Championship showdown at WrestleMania.

