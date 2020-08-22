From Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon crossing paths to a brand new stipulation announced for Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's match at SummerSlam, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

WWE officially unveiled the "ThunderDome" on this week's episode, and as always, SmackDown featured some unexpected swerves that may or may not have positively swayed their fanbase. Friday's episode was memorable, to say the least. WWE did a decent job building towards this Sunday's pay-per-view event, SummerSlam.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown on August 21, 2020.

#5: Jeff Hardy became the new WWE Intercontinental Champion

If there was one moment that most fans liked from last night's WWE SmackDown, it had to be that Jeff Hardy defeated AJ Styles to become a five-time Intercontinental Champion.

Honestly, people expected Styles to embark on a long run as the aforementioned titleholder. However, Hardy's chances became slightly higher from a booking perspective when WWE announced that the title match would take place on SmackDown instead of SummerSlam or Payback.

Hardy's title win could have interesting consequences at any one of WWE's two upcoming pay-per-view events.

Last night, the title match itself was quite different. Hardy had to sell a leg injury that occurred at the beginning of the show. So a proper rematch between Styles and Hardy is inevitable.

If there is one thing that soured this occasion, it would have to be that Hardy's victory speech was cut short because of timing issues. Regardless, he got a chance to catch up with his fanbase later backstage.