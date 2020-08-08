From Braun Strowman's first appearance after the Wyatt Swamp Fight to another cliffhanger ending, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

An adverse effect of implementing wild and unexpected ideas is that the show's quality also undergoes extreme highs and lows on a weekly basis. While SmackDown failed to capture the positive momentum from previous week's episode, it still featured many newsworthy moments that has got the show trending on social media.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (August 7, 2020).

#5: RETRIBUTION invaded SmackDown in another cliffhanger ending

If there was a reason to watch this week's WWE SmackDown, it had to be RETRIBUTION's invasion at the end of this particular episode.

On WWE RAW, we got a short glimpse of how these miscreants caused technical problems and blackouts throughout the show. But on the Blue Brand, the entire faction arrived with weapons in their hands.

Covered in black outfits, they chased away Michael Cole and Corey Graves, while also beating up some Performance Center recruits near ringside.

Vanessa Borne, Chelsea Green, and Dominik Dijakovic are rumored to be members of RETRIBUTION, and it wouldn't be too far-fetched if a rebel like Tommaso Ciampa turns out to be their leader.

Last week's SmackDown ended with a cliffhanger between Alexa Bliss and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and while that felt like an out-of-the-box decision, the same can be said for RETRIBUTION's arrival.

Whether or not these volatile ideas will pay off is something we can't predict at the moment. But it's appreciable that WWE's creative staff has stopped playing it safe when it comes to some major storylines.