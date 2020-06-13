5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (June 12, 2020)

WWE SmackDown was highlighted by AJ Styles winning the Intercontinental Title!

King Corbin proved to be a roadblock between Otis and Mandy Rose's relationship.

AJ Styles is the new Intercontinental Champion!

From Sheamus and Jeff Hardy's controversial opening segment to AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan's hyped-up match for the Intercontinental Championship, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

This particular episode was WWE's final stop before this Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view. It was certainly a short and enjoyable episode, but there were some faults and controversial moments based on subjective opinions.

Thankfully, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan's bout made this an important show as a whole.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (June 12, 2020).

#5: Sasha Banks & Bayley's title celebration was interrupted by Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics

Sasha Banks and Bayley became the new Women's Tag Team Champions on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

After getting laid out by The IIconics on the latest episode of WWE RAW, Bayley & Sasha were on the receiving end of a beating at the hands of Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross last night.

The IIconics appeared on the screen before Bliss & Cross got to make a statement against the Women's Tag Team Champions.

All three teams will wrestle it out for those titles at WWE Backlash.

It's been quite apparent that the Women's Tag Team Division has become more newsworthy than the Men's Tag Team Division on SmackDown, and that hit everyone's radar especially since Sasha & Bayley became the new Women's Tag Team Champions last week.

Bayley vs. Sasha seems to be the ultimate endgame here, so there's no telling when exactly both of them will be dethroned from the top of the Women's Tag Team Division, and that is why there is a reasonable chance they could lose those titles at WWE Backlash.

