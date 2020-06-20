5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (June 19, 2020)

Bray Wyatt resurrected his old WWE gimmick to take revenge on Braun Strowman!

WWE SmackDown also featured a heated Miz TV segment between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Mandy Rose slapped The Miz on this week's WWE SmackDown!

From "The Eater of Worlds" Bray Wyatt confronting Braun Strowman to Matt Riddle's SmackDown debut against AJ Styles, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

As a whole, SmackDown had some really good moments this week. Although it doesn't rank among the wildest Blue brand episodes in recent memory, the show had enough to get fans interested in what comes next.

I would also like to point out a rare occurrence in wrestling history, where both RAW and SmackDown lose steam around this time of the year, but thanks to a worldwide pandemic, WWE has tried to make their shows unusually creative under current restrictions.

Which show did you like better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (June 19, 2020).

#5: Cesaro & Sheamus attacked The New Day after frustrations of being overlooked on SmackDown

The New Day faced Lucha House Party on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Sasha Banks and Bayley's stint on commentary elevated this bout more than its initial potential. It was amusing to see Corey Graves being overshadowed at his own game of heel commentary.

As expected, New Day picked up the victory, but they were met with an assault at the hands of Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura right after the bout.

Despite having defeated Kofi & Big E on the SmackDown episode before WWE Backlash, Cesaro & Sheamus didn't receive a title shot at the Pay-Per-View, and they weren't even booked for this week's episode of SmackDown.

After the assault, Cesaro made it clear that both of them were sick and tired of being overlooked on the Blue brand, and even though they are heels, it makes perfect sense for Cesaro & Nakamura to receive a shot at New Day's SmackDown Tag Team titles.

