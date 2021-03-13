WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Reginald-Nia Jax romance, interesting stipulation announced (March 12, 2021)

From an Intercontinental Championship open challenge contest to Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan's contract signing segment, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

As usual, the Blue brand delivered an entertaining episode. There were some newsworthy aspects to this week's show, which made it a worthwhile experience as a whole. Most title feuds on SmackDown included some interesting plot developments as well.

Which show was better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (March 12, 2021).

#5 Reginald and Nia Jax's shopping spree aired during WWE SmackDown

Nia Jax warmed up to Reginald after the latter was dumped on by key members of the SmackDown women's division last week. Now, it certainly appears that WWE has a controversial storyline in place for both of them.

During the most recent edition of RAW, Reginald's distraction helped Jax and Shayna Baszler retain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Lana and Naomi. As a result, Carmella's former sommelier was rewarded during a silly segment that aired on this week's SmackDown.

Jax and Baszler accompanied him to an expensive clothing store, and Reginald was allowed to get whatever he wanted. He tried on various outfits in front of an enthusiastic Jax, as Baszler looked conspicuously bored throughout their shopping spree.

Advertisement

Sure, this is a wrestling show, but WWE intended to air this silly segment to create some buzz. Clearly, their strategy worked as not only are people talking about it on social media, but this segment has also received the first-slide treatment in this weekly column.

Towards the end of their fashion show, some inappropriate undertones were implied between Jax and Baszler, much to the audience's surprise. It seems like their relationship is a two-way street.

Despite the silliness of it all, Reginald's affection for the women's division falls in line with his character traits. Meanwhile, Jax's quid pro quo mentality adds more to her unlikeable nature in WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT