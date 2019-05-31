5 Biggest pillars for WWE in their battle with AEW

AEW has appeared as WWE's biggest competitor in the last several years!

The rise of All Elite Wrestling has been one of the most significant moments in the history of pro-wrestling, as it has proven to be WWE's biggest competitor in the last several years. Even after promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor and TNA, WWE has been the biggest and most popular wrestling company in the world for many years, but AEW could prove to be a huge threat for them.

With the huge success of their first show, Double or Nothing, AEW is off to a fantastic start, and Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose joining them has given them a huge boost as well. With both the companies taking so many direct and indirect shots on each other, the war is on!

Many fans are of the opinion that AEW has what it takes to overtake the wrestling giant WWE, and while they do have that spark and passion in them, winning this war against WWE won't be an easy task. There are many things in which WWE has over them.

In this article, we'll take a look at the 5 biggest pillars for WWE in their battle against All Elite Wrestling. As for us fans, it's a great time to enjoy pro-wrestling as competition is always better for the quality of the product.

#5 Triple H

The Cerebral Assassin, The King of Kings!

Among the constant burial of Vince McMahon and his inability to evolve with the business, his son-in-law and the COO of WWE, Triple H has emerged as the clear heir to the throne if Vinnie Mac decides to step down. Triple H has one of the best minds in the world of sports entertainment and knows each and every aspect of the business in great depth. He has proved his brilliance by constantly delivering a great product on NXT, the developmental brand of WWE, produced by him.

Being a wrestler himself, Triple H understands the mindset of the modern generation of superstars as well as fans, who want to see a "sports" oriented product rather than just the entertainment part of it. Under his production, we've seen some amazing rivalries and feuds on NXT, and several wrestlers becoming stars.

Cody Rhodes took a huge shot at him with his entrance at Double or Nothing as he destroyed a throne with a sledgehammer. Even though Hunter didn't respond much to it, it won't be a good idea for Cody and company to keep poking him.

