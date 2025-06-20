5 Biggest problems with Seth Rollins’ WWE faction right now

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is commanding a very strong alliance on the company’s roster right now. With Bron Breakker, ‘Big’ Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman on his side, The Visionary isn’t hesitating from making enemies on both RAW and SmackDown. However, despite the strength that this alliance wields, it is also marred by several problems. Here are five big shortcomings of The Architect’s crew.

#5. Seth Rollins is leading a nameless faction

Despite boasting a lot of raw strength and sharp wits, Seth Rollins’ faction still doesn’t have a name. Almost two months have elapsed since the end of WrestleMania 41, following which The Visionary started his group. He added Paul Heyman as an advisor at ‘Mania and Bron Breakker as muscle on the RAW episode right after the conclusion of the Show of Shows. Lastly, Bronson Reed joined the group at Saturday Night’s Main Event in May.

Seth Rollins had noted that he is trying to save the business of pro wrestling. To fulfil his goal, he has also won the Money in the Bank contract. However, the faction remains nameless despite turning the biggest wheels in the company. The last time Rollins was hit with the savior complex and became The Monday Night Messiah, the wrestlers working under him, Buddy Murphy and Authors of Pain, were called his ‘Disciples’. However, neither the group nor its members have a name so far.

#4. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman aren’t a match

Paul Heyman turned out to be the key reason for Seth Rollins’ Triple Threat match win against CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman backstabbed both Punk and Reigns to side with The Architect and hand him the victory of Night One’s headliner. However, the Hall of Famer’s role should have ended with this double betrayal at the Show of Shows.

Paul Heyman has been largely inconsequential ever since and plays little to no role in the alliance. Moreover, unlike the OTC and the Second City Saint, he doesn’t have a tangible on-screen relationship with The Visionary. Because of this, the foundation of their relationship seems rather fragile, as compared to Heyman’s bond with his best friend and his Tribal Chief. Thus, The Wiseman is either sticking out like a sore thumb or going completely invisible right now.

#3. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are aimless right now

While Bron Breakker and ‘Big’ Bronson Reed make the perfect mercenaries, their identity seems to have been reduced to just a couple of hired musclemen in this alliance. While they helped Seth Rollins win the second MITB contract of his career, their prospects as singles superstars seem to have been lost under their leader’s shadow.

Unlike the Disciples of The Monday Night Messiah, Reed and Breakker are easily upper midcard talent. Breakker is a former two-time Intercontinental Champion, and Auszilla had single-handedly put several wrestlers out of commission on RAW last year. Moreover, he gained enough popularity to be featured in The Bloodline Civil War in the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames.

Thus, unless these two get a new direction, their future remains uncertain outside of this alliance. WWE could make them compete for the World Tag Team Championship and allow them to win the doubles gold. Otherwise, they stand a chance to lose all the momentum they built after their main roster promotions, especially Reed, who was out for several months because of an injury.

#2. Seth Rollins still has the same theme

All members of the Seth Rollins alliance enter the arena to his theme music unless they’re making individual appearances. However, The Visionary is still using the same theme he used in his days as a babyface. Because of this, several members of the WWE Universe are still vocalizing and humming the music of his theme.

While this would be great for Superstars like Cody Rhodes, as a heel, the crowd should typically boo Rollins. Until and unless The Visionary gets massively booed with his current theme like John Cena, WWE should consider giving him new music like The New Day and Naomi.

#1. Paul Heyman is no longer a mouthpiece

Paul Heyman was the mouthpiece of The Bloodline. The Wiseman spoke to the crowd about the greatness and future plans of Roman Reigns and also talked smack about his opponents. He also acted as the primary spokesperson for the faction owing to The OTC's part-time schedule. Lastly, when the former Undisputed Champion did speak, the Hall of Famer was almost always involved in the conversation.

In case of this new alliance, however, Seth Rollins seems to be the active and primary mouthpiece for the group. While Paul Heyman is still delivering promos, so far, he has just cleaned his image after betraying Punk and Reigns at WrestleMania 41. He also properly introduced all members of the new alliance ahead of the Money in the Bank premium live event.

However, it is mostly Rollins who tells the crowd about his plans, and there is almost no conversation between The Visionary and The Wiseman. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for this alliance and if WWE will address these problems in the future.

