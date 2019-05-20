5 biggest questions after Roman Reigns squashed Elias in 10 seconds at WWE MITB 2019

Elias gained the upper hand but Roman Reigns fought back

Roman Reigns vs. Elias has been one of the most featured storylines on WWE Raw and SmackDown Live since WrestleMania 35, but it is safe to say that the majority of fans were not very excited about the prospect of seeing their match at Money In The Bank.

Why? Because not only was the event stacked enough already with 10 other matches, but the strange dynamic of fans feeling as though they should cheer for babyface Reigns in a lengthy match against popular bad guy Elias was never going to work.

Instead, WWE decided to have Elias smash a guitar against Reigns’ back in the backstage area before their match, and he went on to play an electric guitar and insult fans with his usual pre-match shtick in the middle of the ring.

WWE’s resident guitarist then bid farewell to the Hartford crowd in typical fashion (“Thank you, good night, I love none of you”) before Reigns returned and caught him with a Superman Punch near the stage area.

Despite Elias’ reluctance to participate in a match, the referee signalled for the bell to sound and “The Big Dog” made light work of his opponent by hitting a spear and getting the 1-2-3 in just 10 seconds.

In this article, let’s take a look at five of the biggest questions that need answering following the surprising Money In The Bank outcome.

#5 Is Elias ever going to be taken seriously in-ring?

The Money In The Bank encounter against Roman Reigns was all set up to be the biggest match of Elias’ career so far.

Over the last two years on Raw, “The Living Truth” has constantly received loud crowd reactions wherever he has been, mostly because he has the ability to evoke a response by saying derogatory things about the city that he is in.

After being announced as “the biggest acquisition in the history of SmackDown Live” by Vince McMahon last month, it looked as though a move to the blue brand would represent an opportunity for Elias to evolve as a Superstar, particularly in-ring, with fresh rivalries and opponents.

Sadly, this 10-second match showed that he is unlikely to be taken seriously as an in-ring competitor any time soon.

