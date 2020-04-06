5 Biggest questions from WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 entertained fans but left them with a few too many questions.

There were several surprising results during the show which left fans wondering.

Two championship matches that could have gone either way

With no crowd in attendance, and a lot of critics asking for WrestleMania 36 to be called off, WWE took the brave decision of continuing with the event for the sake of the fans at home.

WrestleMania was held over two nights without any crowd for the same reason, and while many critics and fans believed that WWE would fail to make the same impact it usually does with its events, the company proved them wrong once again.

We saw several new champions walk out of the event and some stellar matches along with a lot of memories that will stick with the fans for years to come. However, fans back home are looking for answers to certain questions as they want to know which direction the company is heading in after WrestleMania 36.

In this article, we will look at 5 of the biggest questions that need to be answered after a successful WrestleMania amidst a global health crisis.

#5 Why did Sasha Banks help Bayley win the match?

We all know what's coming next

For several months, fans were convinced that Bayley and Sasha Banks’ friendship will come to an end as WrestleMania approaches and we will witness a grand clash between the two women at The Show of Shows for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

For those who have followed the two women since their time in NXT, a match between Bayley and Banks is one of the most enticing encounters one could ask for.

At WrestleMania this year, Bayley was set to defend her title in an elimination match against Naomi, Tamina, Lacey Evans, and Sasha Banks. After the four women worked together to eliminate Tamina, Naomi was the next contender to be ousted. While we wanted to see a finale between Banks and Bayley, it was Evans who eliminated Banks to reach the final two.

Banks then helped Bayley retain the title by attacking Evans, raising the question of why she’d do so after losing out on the opportunity herself? Wouldn’t it have been better for her to have Evans win the title and then go after her for it rather than having to go after her friend later?

While we know that the betrayal will come sometime down the line, was it the right move to have Banks help Bayley retain the title again while not turning on her?

