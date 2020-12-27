5 Biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

WWE managed to deliver a good final pay-per-view for the year, but there’s still a lot more action and drama left to consume before 2021 begins. On WWE RAW this week, the brand threw together a match between Jaxson Ryker and Gran Metalik that seemed very hurried and impactful. That wasn’t all, as WWE RAW left some fans puzzled by handing the extremely talented Drew Gulak a loss against Angel Garza.

On the other hand, Mercedes Martinez returned to WWE NXT after some time away from the ring to ignite a rivalry with NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. While it was expected that Toni Storm would compete against Shirai soon, NXT took the bold decision of making a swerve.

Finally, WWE SmackDown crowned a new Intercontinental Champion after hosting a Lumberjack Match between Sami Zayn and Big E. However, it was the Steel Cage match that took place on SmackDown that left fans with a few questions.

Let's take a look at the 5 of the biggest questions coming out of this week's episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 Is Ricochet finally going to join RETRIBUTION on WWE RAW?

Is it really tho?? 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/KeBRopXKxC — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) December 19, 2020

Ricochet has been struggling a lot in WWE over the past couple of months. The Superstar reached main event status earlier this year and faced Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, but he’s failed to stay at the top.

Currently, the high-flyer is in a rivalry against his former friend Mustafa Ali and his heelish faction known as RETRIBUTION. After losing a match to Ali on WWE RAW at the beginning of November, Ricochet has now lost against all male members of the faction. Last week, T-Bar was the last man from RETRIBUTION to defeat The One and Only.

Ali has been pressing Ricochet to join RETRIBUTION, and his current run could force him to think about his standing in WWE. Last week after WWE RAW, Ricochet appeared on RAW Talk after his loss to T-Bar and claimed that he had some serious thinking to do about his status on the brand.

Advertisement

Will his current standing on the brand force him to join RETRIBUTION before the beginning of 2021? Seeing how Ali has benefitted from becoming the leader of the faction, Ricochet’s inclusion could help RETRIBUTION gain a little more popularity.

But did he REALLY tho?? 🤔 https://t.co/UDLBufk7bz — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) December 3, 2020

Seeing where the faction stands today, Ricochet’s inclusion could help all the other members gain more prominence and also create a story within the group. It is also a good way for the talented Superstar to continue appearing on WWE RAW rather than on Main Event. Is Ricochet finally going to join RETRIBUTION on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW?