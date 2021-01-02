5 Biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

WWE delivered some major segments and matches at the turn of the year in order to start 2021 on the right note. WWE RAW opened up with the WWE Champion taking center stage just before Sheamus and Keith Lee locked horns to determine his next challenger.

But WWE questionably left AJ Styles out of the mix, as he faced Elias instead. Ricochet also lost a crucial match on RAW, but he refused to join RETRIBUTION.

On WWE NXT, Mercedes Martinez made an impact by defeating an enhancement talent. But this win may have been gratuitous, as she already stood out following her attack on Io Shirai.

At the end of the week, Sonya Deville returned on WWE SmackDown. Plus, Kevin Owens received a brutal beatdown from the Universal Champion. It's fair to wonder whether "The Prizefighter" will keep coming back for more.

With that being said, here's a look at the five biggest questions from this week’s slate of WWE programming.

#5 Why has WWE given the Money in the Bank briefcase back to The Miz?

The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC). He tried to take advantage during the WWE Championship Match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles.

While The Miz was busy trying to clear the ring, John Morrison handed in the briefcase to ensure that "The A-Lister" became a part of the match. Since then, The Miz has worked hard to explain to the higher-ups that Morrison cashed in the briefcase.

This week on WWE RAW, Adam Pearce returned the Money in the Bank briefcase to the former WWE Champion. Taking this direction was a bold move for WWE, and fans are questioning the company’s decision.

The Money in the Bank contract has been turned into a joke. After Otis lost the contract, The Miz has been using it to remain in some top storylines. But his credibility has been destroyed by his string of recent losses.

In additions to the questions surrounding The Miz, many fans are wondering why Styles has seemingly moved on. Shouldn't he demand a rematch against McIntyre? The Miz managed to become a part of their match illegally, so Styles has a valid complaint. With many loopholes in this storyline, why did WWE make the somewhat strange move of handing the contract back to The Miz?