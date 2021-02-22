5 biggest questions from WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber had a few big matches where the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown got a chance to shine. Not only did a few Superstars shine during Elimination Chamber, but a couple managed to shock the WWE Universe with big victories as well.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre won the Elimination Chamber match at the show but ended up losing his title by the end of the night. Did WWE make the right call by making The Miz the new WWE Champion, after the Superstar lost a lot of credibility over the past few months?

United States Champion Bobby Lashley also lost his title at the show even though he was not pinned. Will Riddle be able to replicate Lashley’s dominant run as the United States Champion?

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions managed to retain their titles at Elimination Chamber. Was it a forced booking by WWE to have a women’s match on a pay-per-view, where the other Women’s titles were not defended?

With so much going down at Elimination Chamber, let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from the pay-per-view.

#5 What happened to Asuka vs Lacey Evans at WWE Elimination Chamber?

So Asuka vs Lacey Evans is still being promoted for Elimination Chamber tonight, with Lacey Evans being pregnant I think we will see Charlotte take Lacey's place in this match. #WWERaw #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/G7nmzp32ak — Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) February 21, 2021

Let's address the elephant in the room first, or rather the elephant in the Elimination Chamber. Lacey Evans defeated Charlotte Flair by disqualification to earn a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship for Elimination Chamber. The booking came out of nowhere, but it was good to see that Asuka finally had a challenger for her title.

On the episode of RAW before Elimination Chamber, Evans made a surprising announcement that she was pregnant. While there is not much confirmation whether this is true or not, WWE decided to use the angle in the storyline.

While the angle seems to have worked well in terms of Evans’ rivalry with Flair, WWE forgot to address the RAW Women’s Championship match for Elimination Chamber.

Fans were kept in the dark leading up to the event, and WWE silently pulled the match from the website and the card before Elimination Chamber without addressing the situation. Why did WWE not try to book another challenger for Asuka instead, if it knew that Evans was pregnant? Could a match similar to the United States Championship qualifier match not have been held on the preshow to determine Asuka’s challenger?

Asuka’s last title defense came at end of November 2020 against Lana, and she has had a rather weak title reign on RAW. WWE could have used this opportunity to debut Rhea Ripley on RAW. Or give an upcoming Superstar a chance to compete opposite The Empress.