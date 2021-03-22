5 Biggest questions from WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane was an interesting pay-per-view on the road to WrestleMania. The event helped the creatives heat-up some rivalries on both RAW and SmackDown. Apollo Crews got another opportunity to get his hands on the Intercontinental Championship, but will Crews get another shot at the title after losing to Big E yet again?

Drew McIntyre made a good showing of his skills by defeating Sheamus in a No Holds Barred Match. But Mustafa Ali suffered a setback after his loss to Riddle. Will RETRIBUTION continue to work together without their leader on WWE RAW?

The Fiend finally returned to WWE TV after a three-month hiatus. Is Bray Wyatt planning to play more mind games with Randy Orton to get a match against him at WrestleMania 37?

Braun Strowman was unable to get his hands on Shane McMahon, while Seth Rollins took down Shinsuke Nakamura to send a message to Cesaro.

The Fastlane main event left fans with many unanswered questions after Roman Reigns tapped out to Daniel Bryan, yet won the match moments later. Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE Fastlane this year.

#5 What’s next for RETRIBUTION after the faction imploded at WWE Fastlane?

Mustafa Ali had a big opportunity at WWE Fastlane this year. Ali was scheduled for a match against Riddle for the United States Championship. The leader of RETRIBUTION started strong in the match and expected his faction-mates to help him out at Fastlane.

However, he lost his grip later in the match and took the Bro Derek to pick up another loss. Ali was livid at the members of RETRIBUTION after his loss, but they were not ready to listen to him this time around. Reckoning and Slapjack walked out on Ali before Mace and T-Bar laid him out with a Double Chokeslam.

Advertisement

Was it the right move to allow RETRIBUTION to implode at Fastlane after putting so much work into the faction? RETRIBUTION wasn’t able to do anything substantial during their time together, and Ali finally had some chance to win gold for his team.

Did WWE pull the trigger too early? Should the creatives have waited until WrestleMania to award Ali the United States Championship before breaking the faction?

Rest In Peace Retribution



2020-2021



You Won’t Be Missed 🙏 #Fastlane pic.twitter.com/wJBABKNPkM — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) March 21, 2021

These are some of the big questions that call for answers after Fastlane. WWE and the Superstars put a lot of work into building RETRIBUTION. Allowing the faction to break up without achieving anything important seems to have wasted a lot of build and development.

1 / 5 NEXT