5 Biggest questions from WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

WWE Hell in a Cell was a fun event, with all three of the Hell in a Cell matches delivering during the night. Sasha Banks made Bayley pay for her actions as she defeated her to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship, while Roman Reigns was successful in retaining his Universal Championship.

Randy Orton finally managed to put down The Scottish Psychopath on his way to becoming a 14-time WWE World Champion. The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view also saw Jeff Hardy compete against Elias, while United States Champion Bobby Lashley came out to defend his title against RETRIBUTION member Slapjack.

Following the event, there are a few questions that WWE needs to answer. In this article, we will look at the five biggest questions coming out of Hell in a Cell.

#5 Why did WWE break up Heavy Machinery before the betrayal at WWE Hell in a Cell?

Otis has been one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE for some time, and the company decided to take his girlfriend, Mandy Rose, away from him and put her on the RAW brand. To make things worse, his best friend decided to betray him at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The Miz has lost more matches than anyone can imagine this year and has only won once in his last 10 completed matches. However, Otis’ friend Tucker turned on him at Hell in a Cell and attacked him with the Money in the Bank briefcase to allow The Miz to pick up his biggest victory of the year.

Earlier this month, WWE had broken up Heavy Machinery by drafting Otis to SmackDown and putting Tucker on RAW. With the betrayal coming after the breakup, the big question that comes to mind is whether WWE had planned this in advance or not.

Having the two friends on the same brand would have allowed the outcome of the match to make a bigger impact as they could have gotten into a major rivalry on RAW or SmackDown. However, now that Tucker is on RAW, we might not see the two men get into a rivalry immediately.

Tucker could upset Otis even more by trying to win Mandy Rose over on RAW, but things won’t be as impactful as they would have been had the two men been on the same brand.

If WWE had drafted Tucker away from Otis to make him go on a singles run, then they could have done the same without having the two men on separate brands as this betrayal would have served the same purpose.