5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

The action has been picking up in WWE over the past few weeks. With WWE SummerSlam on the horizon, the creative teams of all three brands have been building some of the top rivalries that could culminate at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

WWE RAW hosted a few matches between the participants of the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. Who will walk out of Dickies Arena with the Money in the Bank contract on Sunday night?

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal got more intense on RAW. Meanwhile, Randy Orton was missing from the show once again. Will The Viper show up on Sunday to help or cost Riddle the Money in the Bank briefcase?

Mandy Rose made her return from RAW to WWE NXT. Who will Rose face first upon her return to the brand? Sarray picked up another dominant victory on the show, while Santos Escobar made a comeback to the brand. Will Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma get into a big rivalry on NXT?

Karrion Kross defended his NXT Championship in a match against Johnny Gargano. Will Kross pay for laying his hands on Samoa Joe and provoking the NXT official?

Fans returned to fill up the arena on WWE SmackDown just before Money in the Bank. Friday night was packed with some great matches and segments to get the crowds warmed up before Money in the Bank.

Edge made Roman Reigns tap out after a match on the show. Will The Ultimate Opportunist be able to lock Reigns in a crossface on Sunday night? And why did the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions pick up another non-title loss on SmackDown?

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Should WWE have waited until after Money in the Bank to get the Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal rivalry started?

The devil works fast but WWE Shop works faster #WWERaw https://t.co/Vwm68VZ2gt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 13, 2021

Drew McIntyre will have another chance to get a title shot at WWE Money in the Bank. He will be one of eight men who will compete in the ladder match for a chance to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Most of the superstars who’re part of the match are currently not involved in any rivalries. However, McIntyre recently got into a feud with his former best friend, Jinder Mahal.

Mahal and McIntyre competed in a match a couple of weeks ago that was won by The Scottish Warrior by disqualification. Last week, McIntyre destroyed Mahal’s motorbike to get the rivalry rolling.

Fans have been waiting for the two men to cross paths on WWE RAW for some time. However, is it the best time to get their feud started? Will Mahal end up costing McIntyre at Money in the Bank to spice things up?

WWE could have waited until Money in the Bank to get this story started. Mahal and his men could have cost McIntyre the briefcase, leading to a rivalry between the two men. The current backstory isn’t strong enough and makes things a little too predictable for the future.

Will McIntyre’s ongoing rivalry take a toll on him during the multi-men ladder match? Or will The Scottish Warrior overcome the odds to once again get in the WWE title picture?

