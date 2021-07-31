5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley refused to dignify Goldberg’s challenge with a response on RAW this week. Instead, The All Mighty dominated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a handicap match to prove his worth to the WWE Universe.

Will Goldberg push Lashley to the edge and force him to accept the challenge? Or will RAW present him with a new challenger for his WWE Championship?

Nikki A.S.H. suffered a setback at the hands of Charlotte Flair on RAW. Will the RAW Women’s Champion manage to retain her title against Rhea Ripley and Flair at WWE SummerSlam?

Adam Cole defeated Bronson Reed in the main event of WWE NXT this week. Kyle O’Reilly then attacked the former NXT Champion to take their rivalry to the next level. Will NXT book the two men to face each other for the final time at NXT TakeOver 36?

Ridge Holland returned to NXT and helped Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan pick up a big victory. The Bothercauser seems ready to take over the Black and Gold brand after a gruesome injury halted his rise to the top.

Finn Balor was all pumped to sign his contract for a match against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam. However, Baron Corbin shattered his dreams before John Cena signed the contract for the Universal Championship match.

Sasha Banks returned to WWE SmackDown and teamed up with Bianca Belair. She later betrayed The EST and ended the show on a high. Will Banks get a shot at Belair’s title at SummerSlam?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5. Why did Keith Lee lose by submission once again on WWE RAW?

Keith Lee returns to RAW. Not many people are larger than Bobby Lashley but Keith is. Do we set up a world title match at the PPV? Nope. We sweep Keith under the bed like he's a dust bunny to set up Goldberg. Isn't Keith Lee a little fresher than Goldberg at this point? pic.twitter.com/fuPn3zp7Fy — Jlaoptimus (@Jlaoptimus1) July 23, 2021

Keith Lee was away from WWE RAW for quite a long time. He made his return to the brand by coming out to challenge the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley a couple of weeks ago. Lee put up a great fight against Lashley but ended up submitting to the Hurt Lock.

This week, Lee was booked for a match against WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross on RAW. Kross got into a rivalry with Jeff Hardy last week, but plans were changed after Hardy tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee and Kross had a good match on RAW that was filled with some great spots. However, the NXT Champion locked Lee in the Kross Jacket and forced him to tap out.

Why did WWE book Lee to lose two matches by submission right after his return on RAW? Will the losses hurt his credibility in the coming months?

The Limitless One is seen as one of the biggest rising stars on the main roster. He’d picked up some massive victories after his move to RAW from NXT.

It was surprising that WWE booked him to lose to a top champion by submission once again on Monday Night. These losses could end up moving him back down to the mid-card for some time.

