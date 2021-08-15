5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

Bobby Lashley and MVP appeared on WWE RAW this week to send a warning to Goldberg. MVP asked Gage Goldberg to watch closely at WWE SummerSlam as The All-Mighty rips his father apart. Will Goldberg’s son play a role in the outcome of the WWE Championship match at The Biggest Party of the Summer?

The match between Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley ended after Charlotte Flair attacked both women. Did WWE do well to protect the RAW Women’s Champion and Ripley before the big match at SummerSlam?

Ted DiBiase appeared on WWE NXT again to lay down a big challenge for LA Knight. The WWE Hall of Famer wanted Knight to defend his title against Cameron Grimes. Knight agreed but said that DiBiase would have to become his butler if Grimes lost.

Sarray and Ilja Dragunov picked up their first losses on NXT. Will Dragunov be the first man to defeat WALTER for the NXT UK Championship at TakeOver 36?

King Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews to become the new Intercontinental Champion on WWE SmackDown. Nakamura will likely come across his first challenger for the title soon after SummerSlam.

Sasha Banks aligned with Carmella and Zelina Vega to beat down Bianca Belair on Friday night. Will The EST look for some backup on this week’s SmackDown before her title defense at SummerSlam?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Why is WWE using the same storyline for two teams on RAW?

Randy Orton and Riddle have formed one of the unlikeliest partnerships on WWE RAW. Orton returned to RAW this week and was not in favor of teaming up with Riddle again.

However, The Bro helped him out during his match against AJ Styles, and The Viper repaid him by putting him down with an RKO. Fans are very much behind the team comprising of Riddle and Orton, which is now known as The RK-Bro.

While this partnership is entertaining, the creative team seems to be building another tag team on RAW around the same story. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor have allied, and the two men are also following a similar pathway on RAW.

we need to work on this entrance @ksamanny

📸 @AnthonyCairo pic.twitter.com/gqoImkmUJj — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 10, 2021

Ali is not interested in a friendship with his partner, just like Orton, while Mansoor is trying his best to win his partner’s trust, just like Riddle. The two stories seem very similar, and one wonders whether WWE is using the angle to build two tag teams simultaneously.

WWE is not short of talent or ideas, but the company could suffer if it recycles ideas too quickly. Is the RAW creative team using the same storyline for the two new tag teams for the brand? Or is RK-Bro different from Mustafa Ali and Mansoor?

