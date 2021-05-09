5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown- Purpose of a rematch; Plan for The Usos?

WWE RAW saw the return of Omos and AJ Styles from a well-deserved vacation after their victory at WrestleMania 37. The new RAW Tag Team Champions managed to retain their titles by defeating The New Day again. Who will step up to The Phenomenal One and The Giant Omos on RAW next?

Charlotte Flair made her way to the RAW Women’s Championship scene once again, while Nia Jax and Shayna Baslzer retained their titles. However, it was Alexa Bliss and Eva Marie who made headlines following their appearance on Monday night. What will Marie do following her return to WWE?

WWE NXT saw the Women’s Tag Team Championships change hands after The Way defeated Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. Who will step up to the new champions this week?

Karrion Kross came face to face with many potential challengers on NXT. The Herald of Doomsday will have his first match as NXT Champion against Austin Theory next week. Who will be the first to challenge Kross for the title?

Jimmy Uso finally returned during the Throwback episode of WWE SmackDown. Jimmy made it clear that he won’t wag his tail behind Roman Reigns like his twin brother. Will Jimmy’s return mark the end of Reigns’ supremacy?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE this week.

#5 Was it necessary to book a match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW?

Oh boy giving the ppv match away wats the point of watching the ppv — SkyfireJCD (The Mark AewDefender) (@Kageskyfire28) May 4, 2021

At WWE WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre kicked things off in front of a live audience. Lashley was able to get the better of The Scottish Warrior and retained his WWE Championship after a great contest.

McIntyre has since taken a loss from Braun Strowman on WWE RAW, while Strowman picked up a loss against Lashley this week. WWE has now booked a match between McIntyre and Lashley for next week’s RAW.

Lashley, Strowman and McIntyre will compete in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash for the WWE Championship. Lashley and McIntyre are the two favorites to win that match. Keeping that in mind, should WWE give fans a match between the two men for next week?

RAW seems to be trying to build its top title scene with way too many matches rather than top segments. While the match on Monday will likely be interrupted by Strowman, WWE could have held this booking back.

Well that's that. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship is set. Now let's see what happens when Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley takes place next week. Gonna get really interesting. #WWERAW — SouljahSingh (@souljahsingh) May 4, 2021

Would it have been better to have the final build before WrestleMania Backlash through a promo segment? Or do The All Mighty and The Scottish Warrior need to compete in the ring to build up towards the Triple Threat Match?

1 / 5 NEXT