5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE RAW opened up the night after WrestleMania and gave Bobby Lashley a chance to dominate Riddle. The WWE Champion impressed once again just a couple of nights after retaining his title.

RAW had a few surprise returns, including the return of Charlotte Flair. Will The Queen get back into the RAW Women’s Championship scene following her return?

RAW also crowned the next #1 contender to the WWE Championship for WrestleMania Backlash. Is it wise to keep Drew McIntyre in the WWE title scene for so long? Is there no deserving superstar other than The Scottish Warrior?

WWE NXT moved to Tuesday night and delivered a good episode. The brand shocked its fans by making the NXT Cruiserweight Championship switch hands a week after TakeOver. Will KUSHIDA manage to replicate Santos Escobar’s success in the weeks to come? And who can stand up to the new NXT Champion, Karrion Kross?

Cesaro aimed high on WWE SmackDown as he got in the face of The Tribal Chief. However, his rivalry with Seth Rollins seems to be far from over. Will The Swiss Superman finally get a shot at the Universal Championship?

Bianca Belair celebrated her SmackDown Women’s Championship victory with The Street Profits. Will the new champion have to prove her worth by going up against both Sasha Banks and Bayley?

Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5 How did Randy Orton return after disappearing with The Fiend at WWE WrestleMania?

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt returned to the WWE ring at WrestleMania for the first time since December 2020. Wyatt was burned by Randy Orton at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2020. He appeared in his charred state a couple of times before WrestleMania.

However, at The Show of Shows, The Fiend appeared completely healed and looked to take down Orton. While the sinister being had the edge over The Viper, Alexa Bliss distracted him. This allowed Orton to hit an RKO and pin him to pick up the victory.

After the match, The Fiend and Bliss disappeared from the ring. This allowed WWE a chance to build towards another big storyline as fans were wondering where The Viper would go next in the storyline after beating Wyatt again.

WWE squashed that massive opportunity and brought back Orton on WWE RAW without much mention of what happened. Meanwhile, Bliss and Wyatt continued to extend their storylines.

Why did the company let go of such a massive opportunity to build an interesting storyline?

Rollins electrocuted The Fiend, curb stomped him 214 times, ran him over, stabbed him, choked him, and then drowned him in a lake and couldn't get the pin.



And It took Randy Orton a single RKO to end him.



Great Booking WWE 👏#WrestleMania — ℜ𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔟🥀(リシャブ) (@HEELMessiah) April 12, 2021

Orton competed in a Triple Threat Match against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre but ended up on the losing side. If WWE did not want Orton to win on Monday, should creative have kept him away from the show and allowed some other superstar to compete in his place?

