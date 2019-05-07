5 Last Minute Rumors Heading Into WWE Raw Tonight (6 May 2019)

What could go down on Raw this week?

Who would have thought that with two weeks left before the MITB pay-per-view of 2019, WWE would still be struggling to maintain their views. Well, let's just be honest here, everyone with enough experience watching WWE over the last few years knew that this was going to happen at some point.

During last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE drew their lowest rating in the brand's history, and if you watched all three hours of that broadcast, then you're just part of a small bunch of fans that didn't change the channel in the third hour of the flagship show.

It is truly sad that in 2019 the company that gave us stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and The Rock can't seem to keep their audience from turning the TV off at the sight of their product. However, this isn't something new, and WWE has found a way to bounce back in the past.

So, with that said WWE could have a big episode for the red brand planned, as rumours have made it out to seem that way, and with some intriguing speculation going into Raw tonight, it seems like the show could be worth a watch.

#1 Big Returns

Could we see a superstar like Goldberg return?

The one thing that could get WWE out of the rating slump they have fallen in might be the solution of bringing back some of their biggest names to WWE TV, but the problem with that answer is the fact that it is simply impossible to just bring back some of WWE's legends in such a short span of time.

But rumours have indicated that this very well could be the case, as we all know that Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are all scheduled for the Saudi Arabia show in June. Moreover, rumours have stated that WWE would probably use these big stars on Raw in the next few weeks, as that could serve as a short term solution to their problems.

This is the sort of rumour that could turn out to be true, or it could be a false dream, however, if WWE brings back their most iconic stars, it would be a huge turn in the rating tide for them. People would want to see the likes of the Undertaker and Goldberg once again. But will it do anything for Raw in the long run? Well, that is for WWE to think about.

