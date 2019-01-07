×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Biggest Stars Vince McMahon Won't Regret Losing To AEW And 4 That He Would

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Feature
4.98K   //    07 Jan 2019, 19:36 IST

Who will make the most of this opportunity?
Who will make the most of this opportunity?

The birth of All Elite Wrestling has garnered a lot of attention all over the wrestling world, with many claiming it to revive the business we all so dearly love. The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes are doing everything they can to break the glass ceiling and gravitating the interests of many professional wrestlers.

Certainly, an opportunity of this sort doesn't come easy. While WWE has tried to convince the audience by presenting stale storylines to their screens, the fans have moreover diverted their attention towards promotions that are all about the substance. Despite the fact that the fans have been pretty vocal and divided about this issue, there's a legitimate possibility that many WWE wrestlers could make the transition and join forces with Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks.

But will Vince McMahon care enough and convince them to stay? That's the talk of the hour. So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the 3 biggest stars Vince McMahon won't regret losing to AEW and 3 that he would.

#1 Won't Regret Losing - Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Are they looking to make the transition?
Are they looking to make the transition?

Widely recognized as one of the most pivotal members of the Bullet Club, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have not received the respect they deserve in the WWE. There's no denying that the creative team has no idea what to do with most of the members of the main roster, but the Good Brothers are navigating in a different sea altogether.

Both of them share an equally good relationship with the Young Bucks and had worked with them before making the transition to Vince McMahon's billion dollar company. While they started pretty hot when they joined forces with A.J. Styles to form The Club, the company hasn't really tapped into their potential and made them look like a threat.

Since holding the Raw Tag Team Championships for once in January 2017, Gallows and Anderson have not been part of any major storyline, whatsoever. Judging by their entire tenure with the WWE, it definitely seems that Vince McMahon won't really regret losing the Good Brothers.


1 / 8 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family Bullet Club Vince McMahon Kenny Omega
Abid Khan
ANALYST
get busy living or get busy dying.
5 big things Vince McMahon could be planning for Kenny...
RELATED STORY
10 Biggest WWE rivalries that are destined to happen in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Decisions WWE Could Make To Dethrone All Elite...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE stables of the past 5 years
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Could Be Planning For The Men's...
RELATED STORY
5 big things Vince McMahon could be offering AJ Styles in...
RELATED STORY
5 Top non-WWE stars who could sign with WWE in 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest Things WWE Could Be Planning For Bray Wyatt...
RELATED STORY
9 Biggest Things WWE Could Be Seriously Discussing After...
RELATED STORY
Grinds My Gears: Kenny Omega to AEW or WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us