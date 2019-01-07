5 Biggest Stars Vince McMahon Won't Regret Losing To AEW And 4 That He Would

Who will make the most of this opportunity?

The birth of All Elite Wrestling has garnered a lot of attention all over the wrestling world, with many claiming it to revive the business we all so dearly love. The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes are doing everything they can to break the glass ceiling and gravitating the interests of many professional wrestlers.

Certainly, an opportunity of this sort doesn't come easy. While WWE has tried to convince the audience by presenting stale storylines to their screens, the fans have moreover diverted their attention towards promotions that are all about the substance. Despite the fact that the fans have been pretty vocal and divided about this issue, there's a legitimate possibility that many WWE wrestlers could make the transition and join forces with Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks.

But will Vince McMahon care enough and convince them to stay? That's the talk of the hour. So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the 3 biggest stars Vince McMahon won't regret losing to AEW and 3 that he would.

#1 Won't Regret Losing - Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Are they looking to make the transition?

Widely recognized as one of the most pivotal members of the Bullet Club, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have not received the respect they deserve in the WWE. There's no denying that the creative team has no idea what to do with most of the members of the main roster, but the Good Brothers are navigating in a different sea altogether.

Both of them share an equally good relationship with the Young Bucks and had worked with them before making the transition to Vince McMahon's billion dollar company. While they started pretty hot when they joined forces with A.J. Styles to form The Club, the company hasn't really tapped into their potential and made them look like a threat.

Since holding the Raw Tag Team Championships for once in January 2017, Gallows and Anderson have not been part of any major storyline, whatsoever. Judging by their entire tenure with the WWE, it definitely seems that Vince McMahon won't really regret losing the Good Brothers.

