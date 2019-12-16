×
5 Biggest Things we could see on RAW after TLC - New Challengers, Superstar Returns

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
16 Dec 2019, 23:00 IST

What an incredible match this was!
What an incredible match this was!

TLC, WWE's last pay-per-view of this decade, came to an end and what a show it was. WWE rarely disappoints with its pay-per-views and TLC was no different.

Before we continue to RAW, let's take a look at what happened on the show with regards to the Red Brand. First, Bobby Lashley defeated Rusev with help from Lana, which suggests the feud will continue in the new year.

In the Kickoff Show, Humberto Carrillo got the better of Andrade once again and WWE teased a split between 'El Idolo' and Zelina Vega. Then, Aleister Black beat Buddy Murphy in one of the matches of the night. After that, The Viking Raiders successfully defended their RAW Tag Team Titles against The OC, as the match ended in a double count out.

In the main event, The Kabuki Warriors retained the Women's Tag Team Titles against Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair. The bout itself was one of the matches of the year.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the five biggest things we could see on the RAW after TLC.

#5 Randy Orton defeats AJ Styles with help from Ricochet

This will be a huge match!
This will be a huge match!

Randy Orton is all set to face AJ Styles in a rematch from WrestleMania on this week's RAW. Quite possibly, WWE is looking to continue this feud until Royal Rumble, so there's no way this match will end in a clean finish.

It could most probably end in a DQ, as The OC may attack 'The Viper' during the match. If Orton is to win this bout, he will need some backup. Therefore, we could see Ricochet providing that and help Orton win the match against 'The Phenomenal One.'

Ricochet needs to be involved in something meaningful leading up to the Royal Rumble and being Orton's sidekick just might do the job.

