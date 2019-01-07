5 Biggest things WWE could be planning for first Monday Night Raw of 2019

Time to shake things up for real

After the rampant decline of ratings in 2018, WWE will have to put their best foot forward moving into 2019 and that could very well start tonight with Monday Night Raw.

With the Authority becoming a more regular thing on both brands now, it certainly seems that the company could be heading towards a totally different direction from tonight.

The creative team will definitely focus more tonight on Seth Rollins' ambitious rant last week, with the Game looking determined to add more fuel to the fire tonight.

The show will be star-studded and could possibly end up being the biggest Monday Night Raw in recent times, with significant appearances from Brock Lesnar, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena.

So after promising to start 2019 with a bang, what alterations could Vince McMahon be planning for tonight? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw.

#1 Sasha Banks and Bayley interrupt Moment of Bliss with Ronda Rousey

Is it time for Boss to take her place?

With Alexa Bliss all set to make history tonight by becoming the first woman to host a talk show on Monday Night Raw, the creative team could be planning something big for this one.

Ronda Rousey's star-studded appearance would bring more viewers to the product and this would be a good time for someone underutilized to step up to the Raw Women's Champion.

Since Natalya has already got her shot at the gold, it is time for Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon to confront and test the fighting Champion.

There's no denying that Alexa Bliss would bring her brilliant wit to the table in this segment, her in-ring status is still not confirmed and if it is, then she could also prove to be a threat to the Rowdy One tonight.

Let's hope that the segment doesn't happen tonight, with Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon receiving a rightful opportunity to lock horns with Rousey at the Royal Rumble.

