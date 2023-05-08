5 biggest World Heavyweight Title matches possible at WWE Night of Champions 2023

WWE Backlash is now in the rear mirror. The big-time Premium Live Event was an absolute hit, with around 18,000 fans loud and invested in about three hours of fantastic wrestling.

Of course, now that the show is over, all eyes are on the next Premium Live Event. Night Of Champions 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from Saudi Arabia.

The big hook of the event is the crowning of a new World Heavyweight Champion. Triple H recently announced the title, along with a 12-man tournament to crown the first-ever champion.

RAW and SmackDown will feature two Triple Threat Matches. The final winners from both brands will then clash at the big show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This article will look at some of the most intriguing matches that could come out of the 12-man tournament. Could The American Nightmare battle a detested heel? Could two international icons clash for the belt?

Below are the five biggest World Heavyweight Title matches possible at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

#5. Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles

Cody Rhodes is arguably the top babyface in WWE today. He left the Stamford-based promotion and made a bigger name for himself on the indies and internationally before returning to the biggest promotion in the world.

AJ Styles first gained any level of notoriety during the dying days of WCW. He eventually became a star in TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling before joining WWE in 2016.

The two stars have been big names in New Japan and IMPACT Wrestling. They've also both been part of the Bullet Club. A big-time bout between the two stars feels like something that has to happen sooner rather than later. Why not at Night of Champions 2023?

#4. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

#WWEBacklash Seth Rollins HAS to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

I can't think/fathom of someone more deserving than him.

Seth Rollins is an extremely popular WWE Superstar. He's held 14 titles since joining the main roster, including four world titles and six Tag Team Championships. He recently defeated Omos at Backlash.

In addition to the vast amount of experience AJ Styles has, The Phenomenal One has also accomplished a lot in WWE. He's a multi-time World Champion, United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and a former RAW Tag Team Champion.

The Visionary and The Phenomenal One are two of the best in-ring workers of all time. The two talented wrestlers clashing in a major match at a Premium Live Event is a dream come true to many fans. Plus, with them on different brands and AJ's age, there may not be many more opportunities for the two to have a high-profile clash.

#3. Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

Damian Priest

Rey Mysterio is one of the most iconic superstars in both WWE and wrestling history as a whole. He defied the odds, becoming a global sensation despite his small stature, exceeding in a land of giants.

Damian Priest is a former NXT North American Champion and United States Champion. He recently battled Bad Bunny in an epic match at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Given Mysterio's issues with his son Dominik and The Judgment Day over the past year, a big-time title bout between Rey and Damian could be extremely memorable. It may be the perfect way to close the LWO vs. Judgment Day rivalry once and for all too.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE has seen him battle some of the all-time greats. This includes wrestling and defeating the likes of Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Brock Lesnar. He also battled Roman Reigns but unfortunately lost to the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Austin Theory is on his way up in World Wrestling Entertainment. He's also picked up major wins over big names lately, including Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena. He's currently the United States Champion.

Given fans' love and admiration for Cody and their disdain for Austin, a big-time bout between the two may hook fans. The audience will be glued to their seats, hoping and praying that Austin won't win a second title. While many feel Cody shouldn't win the belt, instead needing to win Roman's title, if the plan is to give him the title, defeating Theory may make the move worthwhile.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is a beloved veteran who first made a name for himself in Japan. He later joined WWE in 2016, where he immediately became the NXT Champion. He later moved to the main roster and won several titles and even the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Of course, Rey Mysterio knows all about being an international sensation. He first made a name for himself in Mexico, but the former multi-time World Champion is a top star all over the world.

Nakamura and Mysterio clashing over the World Heavyweight Championship would immediately offer a unique feel for the belt. It will feel genuinely different from Roman Reigns' time as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which may make it the right move.

