5 biggest Wrestlemania 35 rumours

Anytime it is Wrestlemania season many fans have a surreal feeling, as throughout the WWE calendar year we feel like the showcase of the immortals is an event far away into the future, but one does not realise how fast Wrestlemania approaches.

And it that time of the year again where wrestling fans from all across the globe gather on one night to experience the ultimate spectacle of wrestling. While many feel that Wrestlemania is not of the same standard in quality it was decades ago, there is no denying that it still holds the same pop culture relevance it did all those years ago.

Now we finally know what the Wrestlemania 35 match card would look like, rumours have been circulating on what will go down at the event, and while rumours can be nothing but speculation, it is interesting to know what are some of the plans WWE have in store for us. So let us go through some of the biggest rumours surrounding Wrestlemania 35.

#1 New Day Splits

One of the more exciting narratives on the road to Wrestlemania this year is Kofi Kingston's pursuit of the WWE title, as WWE threw a curve ball at their fans when they elevated Kofi Kingston to main event prominence.

This saw Kofi enter the Elimination Chamber and come within a hair strand of winning the WWE title, but fans knew that the New Day member would not go any further in the main event picture. However, we were wrong as WWE handpicked Kofi as the next top babyface on Smackdown Live, and now we are fully engrossed in Kofi's journey to Wrestlemania.

From Daniel Bryan labelling Kofi a B+ player to Vince McMahon throwing obstacle after obstacle at the man, Kingston's journey on this road to Wrestlemania has not been an easy one, and according to rumours it does not seem like Kofi's path will get any easier.

A few weeks back rumours have indicated that the New Day are going to split up, while nothing of that sort has happened, it seems likely that it could as Kofi addressed these rumours.

The veteran stated that the New Day will never split, as he feels that they are in the best position of their careers and by breaking up it does them no favours, but if we know WWE's booking by now it is quite clear that they will swerve us once more on this road to Wrestlemania.

From a fan's perspective, the New Day's splitting up makes little sense, but WWE is known to give the fans the opposite of what they desire, and in all honesty, the New Day turning on Kofi will be more beneficial to his rise in the main event.

