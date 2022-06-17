5 biggest WWE controversies

WWE has always been a company in the spotlight, and that can be as bad as it can be good. For all the positive contributions to the industry and tons of memorable moments made, there have been some lows and controversies that have called the company into question.

WWE has had to deal with all kinds of controversies over the years. Some of these have shaken the company's foundations to its core and alienated a lot of fans. They have managed to generate intense discussion and debate to this day.

Most of the said issues have touched on many sensitive topics that turned out to be extremely problematic. On that note, here are five of the biggest controversies to have taken place in WWE.

#5 On our list of the biggest WWE controversies: The Saudi Arabian deal

According to many, the deal with Saudi Arabia was not in good taste

The current political climate sees human rights rightfully assume paramount importance. Violations of said rights are simply unacceptable, and are something that must be weeded out from society.

WWE was universally panned for penning a lucrative multi-year deal with Saudi Arabia. The country's human rights record is questionable at best, especially given the situation in cases like the Jamal Khashoggi assassination. Everyone immediately understood that it was strictly for the money and nothing else.

The Kingdom has been trying to present a positive image of themselves to the world, and has been trying to use sport as the means for it. It's for the same reason that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been criticized, and why WWE came under fire for continuing to persist with shows in the region.

#4 Hulk Hogan's racist comments

Let me tell you something, brother - it's not cool to be a racist

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling history and an absolute legend of the business. For all his accomplishments, however, he has been caught up in numerous controversies, including making racist remarks.

Hogan's racism-filled tirade against his daughter Brooke's boyfriend caught him massive heat. WWE promptly fired him, but it seems like time healed those wounds. Three years later, the company buried the hatchet with The Hulkster and reinstated him to the Hall of Fame.

While everybody seems to have moved on from the racism controversy, it was a black mark in the company's history. As for Hogan, it's safe to say his image took a big hit. Although everyone tried to bury it, what he did was simply unacceptable.

#3 Owen Hart's death

Bret Hart @BretHart I miss you every day Owen, and I vow to keep your memory alive despite the efforts to let you fade away. I miss you every day Owen, and I vow to keep your memory alive despite the efforts to let you fade away.

This is one of the saddest things to have taken place in WWE history. Owen Hart's fall to his death sent shockwaves across the wrestling world and reminded everyone just how much wrestlers sacrifice for our entertainment.

Hart tragically fell down 78 feet while making his entrance at Over the Edge 1999. Despite everyone's best efforts, he passed away due to internal bleeding. The most controversial thing about this tragic incident is that the company chose to carry on with the show despite what had happened.

The aftermath saw the Hart family sue WWE for the dangerous stunt. The case was won by the former, who received USD $18 million in damages. Although WWE did their best with special tributes and shows, the stain of the controversy is something that haunts fans to this day.

#2 The Montreal Screwjob

Bret Hart getting screwed out of the World Championship in front of his home fans by Vince McMahon remains one of the most controversial WWE moments ever. To this day, it is a hotly debated topic that people still can't believe took place and changed the complexion of what was possible in professional wrestling.

Hart told Vince McMahon that he didn't want to lose his title in Canada, and that he would do it at a later date. However, McMahon had other ideas and orchestrated one of the most shocking title switches in history. As Shawn Michaels locked The Hitman in the Sharpshooter, the bell rang despite the latter never tapping out.

Fans immediately understood that Vinnie Mac was the one who had asked for the bell to be rung to cheat their hometown hero outside the borders of kayfabe. His ego and strained relationship with The Excellence of Execution couldn't handle him departing for rival promotion WCW with his top title. However, he went too far with what he did to try and preserve his company's top prize.

Dubbed 'The Montreal Screwjob,' it had far-reaching consequences and was made worse by the fact that everyone involved has given different accounts of the story over the years. It was the equivalent of a low blow in wrestling, and one that reminded fans just how ugly things can get when huge egos clash.

#1 Chris Benoit's double murder and suicide

Benoit's death is the most controversial wrestling incident

Even today, talking about what Chris Benoit did that fateful night makes fans sick to their stomachs. The popular wrestler murdered his wife Nancy Benoit and then suffocated his young son Daniel to death before killing himself.

The news of the incident spread like wildfire, with investigations conducted into what had happened. The reports stated that Benoit and his family had a lot of drugs in their systems, and concluded that he had indeed done the shocking things he was accused of.

WWE rightfully and quickly distanced themselves from every bit of Benoit. He is never mentioned live or on social media posts. Given how he was one of the most technically gifted wrestlers and an all-time great in the industry, it is truly tragic to see how his story turned out. It remains the most controversial thing the company has had to deal with.

