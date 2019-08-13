5 biggest WWE King of the Ring winners: Where are they now?

Lesnar and Austin

On Monday Night Raw, Sasha Banks' big return wasn't the only thing that wowed the fans. During the show, WWE announced that the famed King of the Ring tournament was making its return next week on Raw! Later on in the night, Drew McIntyre took on Cedric Alexander and Michael Cole confirmed that the two competitors would be a part of the tournament.

The King of the Ring tournament was originally held in 1985, which was won by Don Muraco. The tournament got its own PPV in 1993, with Bret Hart defeating Bam Bam Bigelow to win the whole thing.

Over the course of the past few decades, the King of the Ring tournament has given WWE some of the biggest Superstars of all time, and is identified as a stepping stone for Superstars who would go on to become megastars in the company down the line. Let's take a look at 5 biggest King of the Ring winners, and where are they now.

#5 Kurt Angle (2000)

Kurt Angle

Angle came to WWE as a celebrated athlete after he bagged gold in the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. Angle debuted in WWE at Survivor Series 1999, defeating Shawn Stasiak in the process. In 2000, Angle aligned with Edge & Christian, ad feuded with Too Cool and Rikishi. Angle defeated Rikishi in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

This kicked off a legendary career, with Angle becoming one of the most decorated athletes in WWE history, over the course of the next several years. He headlined WrestleMania 19 against Brock Lesnar, and went on to have classics in future 'Mania events, against the likes of Eddie Guerrero and Shawn Michaels.

Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and became an on-screen GM of the Monday Night Raw brand. He lost his final WrestleMania match to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, and soon took the role of a backstage producer in WWE - one that he holds in

