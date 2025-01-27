5 biggest WWE mistakes in 2025 so far

WWE is on the road to Royal Rumble 2025 this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. While the promotion is having a lot of success at the moment, some mistakes have been made as well.

Some titles have not been given the attention they deserve, and absent stars have been left without a storyline update. The company is making an exorbitant amount of money, but that does not mean the product is without flaws.

Listed below are five mistakes WWE has already made in 2025.

#5. There have been no updates about Jade Cargill on WWE television

WWE Bash In Berlin - Source: Getty

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Jade Cargill has not been seen since she was attacked by a mystery assailant on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. Naomi has since replaced Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair, and the duo are now referred to as the Women's Tag Team Champions on the blue brand.

Trending

There has been far too much time without an update to keep fans invested in Cargill's storyline. If the company had kept the storyline interesting during the 32-year-old's hiatus, fans would have been much more invested in figuring out who attacked Jade Cargill.

#4. The Rock's bizarre babyface promo on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix

The Rock was reportedly supposed to face Roman Reigns last year at WrestleMania 40, but WWE fans rejected the idea. Cody Rhodes wound up winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and went on to defeat Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All last year.

The Final Boss returned for the first time since Bad Blood 2024 during RAW's debut episode on Netflix on January 6, 2025. The Great One was friendly with Cody Rhodes, despite them being presented as bitter enemies all of last year, and cut a babyface promo that didn't accomplish much besides welcoming fans to the show.

#3. Saturday Night's Main Event has already lost some mystique

Saturday Night's Main Event aired live this past weekend, and the show featured three title matches. There was also a contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, with Shawn Michaels serving as the moderator ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder match next weekend at Royal Rumble 2025.

The show was a major success last month, but this past weekend's event was forgettable. Gunther, Rhea Ripley, and Bron Breakker all retained their titles at the event, and it has led some fans to compare Saturday Night's Main Event to a glorified house show.

#2. Nia Jax getting another title shot so quickly after being dethroned

SmackDown - Source: Getty

Nia Jax had a dominant reign as WWE Women's Champion until Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the January 3 episode of SmackDown. The Buff Barbie cashed in to become champion and defeated Bayley on the January 17 edition of the blue brand to retain the title.

The Irresistible Force has not made much of an effort to get revenge on Stratton after she cashed in on her. Instead, the company decided to have Jax challenge for the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, and Rhea Ripley picked up the victory as expected.

#1. The Women's Intercontinental Championship does not feel important

The promotion recently introduced the Women's Intercontinental and Women's United States Championships. Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024 and will be defending the title against Michin this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai to become the first Women's Intercontinental Champion earlier this month. She was not in action last week, and the company has not made her title victory feel important. It may have been a better idea to introduce the Women's Intercontinental Championship later this year instead of right after the Women's United States title was unveiled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback